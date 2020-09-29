Depaho Limited settles charges with CySEC with €270K fine

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced imposing a fine in the amount of €270,00 on FXGM’s parent company, Depaho Limited.
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced imposing a fine in the amount of €270,00 on FXGM’s parent company, Depaho Limited.
The Cyprus watchdog discovered that the CFD and forex broker Depaho violated investment regulations.
Following CySEC investigation, the regulator discovered that the violations occurred between January 2018 and July 2019.
CySEC revealed that that Depaho violated organisational requirement, as well as CIF authorization provisions, order execution requirements, principles and information of clients and had a conflict of interest.
