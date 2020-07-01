CySEC fines Harvest Capital Management and others

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced imposing fines on a number of companies for violations of transparency requirements of the law.
The board of CySEC held a meeting on 10 February 2020 to decide the administrative fines of the companies listed below.
The companies with monetary penalties include:
- Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd with administrative fine of €13,000
- Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc with administrative fine of €12,500
- Aias Investment Public Ltd was fined the amount of €12,500
- Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd was fined €6,500
- Isxis Investment Public Ltd was fined €6,500
- Elma Holdings Public Company Ltd was fined €6,250
- Dodoni Portfolio Investments Public Company Ltd was fined €6,250
- Jupiter Portfolio Investments Public Company Ltd was fined €6,250
- CPI Holdings Public Ltd was fined €3,750
- Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd was fined €3,000
- Exelixi Investment Public Ltd was fined €1,500
- Unigrowth Investments Public Ltd was fined €1,500
The companies failed to comply with transparency requirements of in regard to the publication of the Annual Financial Report for the year 2018.
Related News