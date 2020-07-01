LeapRate
Menu
Menu

CySEC fines Harvest Capital Management and others

Fines July 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced imposing fines on a number of companies for violations of transparency requirements of the law.

The board of CySEC held a meeting on 10 February 2020 to decide the administrative fines of the companies listed below.

CySEC fines

The companies with monetary penalties include:

  • Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd with administrative fine of €13,000
  • Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc with administrative fine of €12,500
  • Aias Investment Public Ltd was fined the amount of €12,500
  • Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd was fined €6,500
  • Isxis Investment Public Ltd was fined €6,500
  • Elma Holdings Public Company Ltd was fined €6,250
  • Dodoni Portfolio Investments Public Company Ltd was fined €6,250
  • Jupiter Portfolio Investments Public Company Ltd was fined €6,250
  • CPI Holdings Public Ltd was fined €3,750
  • Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd was fined €3,000
  • Exelixi Investment Public Ltd was fined €1,500
  • Unigrowth Investments Public Ltd was fined €1,500

The companies failed to comply with transparency requirements of in regard to the publication of the Annual Financial Report for the year 2018.

Related News

arrow
X
Cunningham Commodities agrees to pay $250K for supervision violations…FinesThe CFTC found that Cunningham Commodities’ did not supervise the GIB accounts over a sixteen-month period diligently. Moreover, the company entered…

CySEC fines Harvest Capital Management and others

0

Send this to a friend