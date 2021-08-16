CySEC fines London Capital Group Cyprus $40K

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
CySEC stated:
The Board of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) wishes to inform the public that, at its meeting held on the 5th April 2021, decided to impose an administrative fine of €40.000 to CIF London Capital Group (Cyprus) Ltd (the ‘Company’) for non-compliance with article 16(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse, as further specified in Articles 2 and 3(8) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/957 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it does not maintain effective arrangements and procedures to detect and report suspicious orders and transactions, which also ensure the monitoring those.
The Cyprus regulator noted that in its decision it has taken into account that the company has not made a similar violation in the past.