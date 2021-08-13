CySEC warns against imposter website in India

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
CySECr also pointed out that all the announcements on the imposter website are only until October 2020 and the real CySEC website has announcements up until this month, August 2021.
CySEC urged the public to be very careful and ensure they are using the official website, especially when payments for exams or other purposes through JCC, as well as for licensed entities under the supervision of CySEC are concerned.
The regulator stated:
CySEC is taking all the appropriate actions for the safeguard its legitimate interests.
CySEC recently warned about widespread impersonations of officers or representatives of the regulator, soliciting investors to pay fees to settle false claims.