CySEC and BCM Begin Capital Markets CY reach a €100K settlement

Steffy Bogdanova
December 16, 2022 2:28 pm

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has reached a settlement with BCM Begin Capital Markets CY Ltd for possible violations of the law. The company operates multiple retail trading brands, including CapitalPanda and ProfitLevel.

The Cypriot regulator detailed that the settlement was reached following an investigation of the period from January 2021 to October 2021 regarding Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorization compliance and general principles and information to clients.

CySEC fine

CySEC fine

BCM Begin Capital Markets, previously known as OX Capital Markets Limited, and CySEC have reached a settlement for the amount of €100.000, the official announcement stated. The commission noted that the decision was reached on 28 November 2022.

BCM Begin Capital Markets paid €170,000 in July to settle charges with CySEC.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: