CySEC and BCM Begin Capital Markets CY reach a €100K settlement

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has reached a settlement with BCM Begin Capital Markets CY Ltd for possible violations of the law. The company operates multiple retail trading brands, including CapitalPanda and ProfitLevel.

The Cypriot regulator detailed that the settlement was reached following an investigation of the period from January 2021 to October 2021 regarding Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorization compliance and general principles and information to clients.