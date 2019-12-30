Tradegate and Börse Berlin announce record turnover in 2019

Tradegate and Berlin stock exchanges have just released their 2019 volumes report. The united exchanges have jointly achieved a record result of 165.6 Billion euros in 2019.

All details can be seen in the table below:

Number of Trades in 2019 Number of Trades in 2018 Change in % Tradegate 18.0 M 16.4 M +9.8 Equiduct 6.3 M 6.3 M +/-0 Xontro 147,217 154,781 -4.9 Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total 24.4 M 22.9 M +6.6

Turnover in bill. € 2019 Turnover in bill. € 2018 Change in % Tradegate 122.9 113.1 +8.7 Equiduct 38.1 41.7 -8.6 Xontro 4.6 4.7 -2.1 Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total 165.6 159.5 +3.8

Read more: