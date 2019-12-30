Tradegate and Börse Berlin announce record turnover in 2019

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Tradegate and Berlin stock exchanges have just released their 2019 volumes report. The united exchanges have jointly achieved a record result of 165.6 Billion euros in 2019.
All details can be seen in the table below:
Number of Trades in
2019
Number of Trades in 2018
Change in %
Tradegate
18.0 M
16.4 M
+9.8
Equiduct
6.3 M
6.3 M
+/-0
Xontro
147,217
154,781
-4.9
Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total
24.4 M
22.9 M
+6.6
Turnover
in bill. €
2019
Turnover in bill. € 2018
Change in %
Tradegate
122.9
113.1
+8.7
Equiduct
38.1
41.7
-8.6
Xontro
4.6
4.7
-2.1
Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total
165.6
159.5
+3.8
