Tradegate and Börse Berlin announce record turnover in 2019

Exchanges December 30, 2019 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Tradegate and Berlin stock exchanges have just released their 2019 volumes report. The united exchanges have jointly achieved a record result of 165.6 Billion euros in 2019.

All details can be seen in the table below:

Number of Trades in

2019

Number of Trades in 2018

Change in %

Tradegate

18.0 M

16.4 M

+9.8

 

Equiduct

 

6.3 M

6.3 M

+/-0

Xontro

 

147,217

154,781

-4.9

Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total

24.4 M

22.9 M

+6.6

 

Turnover

in bill. €

2019

Turnover in bill. € 2018

Change in %

Tradegate

122.9

113.1

+8.7

 

Equiduct

 

38.1

41.7

-8.6

Xontro

 

4.6

4.7

-2.1

Börse Berlin and Tradegate in total

165.6

159.5

+3.8

