LeapRate
Menu
Menu

TFX-Click 365 volume up 8% MoM in December

Exchanges January 7, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
Tokyo financial trading TFX

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) has released its trading volumes report for the month of December 2019. You can see the highlights below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,669,741 ( +15.0% MoM / -30.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 75,897.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Dec 2019
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
Click 3651,669,74175,89715.0%-30.8%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen317,00014,4090.6%-53.0%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen296,44613,47515.9%-39.2%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen254,09411,55023.1%5.8%
British Pound-Japanese Yen202,2899,19546.4%13.8%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen161,6737,349-11.1%1.6%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen109,4574,97511.7%-58.2%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen76,4803,476-1.2%-36.2%
Euro-Japanese Yen66,5783,0269.0%-36.4%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar52,7432,397131.1%51.3%
Euro-U.S. Dollar26,8951,22384.1%-32.3%
Other Currency pairs106,0864,82232.7%-4.8%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Dec 2019
Trading valueTotal swap points
Click 3651,430,046,571,339
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen344,483,900,0003,495
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen54,131,039,6001,698
South African Rand-Japanese Yen197,049,897,0004,314
British Pound-Japanese Yen291,174,786,600578
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen92,881,138,5003,393

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 714,685 ( +7.8% MoM / +18.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 33,026.

ItemsDec 2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
Click kabu 365714,68533,0267.8%18.9%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract501,87322,8122.8%12.2%
DJIA Daily Futures contract196,3639,35120.2%45.4%
DAXR Daily Futures contract7,19740012.1%-2.3%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract9,25246373.7%-19.2%
ItemsDec 2019
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
Click kabu 3651,751,218,291,3009,025-6,957
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract1,175,838,251,7004,005
DJIA Daily Futures contract558,947,279,5004,109-5,912
DAXR Daily Futures contract9,434,547,300-38
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract6,998,212,800911-1,007

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 53,391 ( -38.3% MoM / -59.5% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,542.

ItemsDec 2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts53,3912,542-38.2%-59.5%
Three-month Euroyen futures53,3912,542-38.2%-59.5%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,437,817 ( +10.8% MoM / -22.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 111,465.

Related News

arrow
X
Xetra-Gold holdings increase with 21.7 tonnes YoY in 2019…ExchangesDeutsche Börse Commodities GmbH has announced that the gold holdings of the exchange-traded bearer bond Xetra-Gold (ISIN: DE000A0S9GB0) increased to …

TFX-Click 365 volume up 8% MoM in December

0
X
Cboe sets several trading records in 2019ExchangesExchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) has yesterday released its December monthly and full-year 2019 trading volume. Trading…

Send this to a friend