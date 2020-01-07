TFX-Click 365 volume up 8% MoM in December

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) has released its trading volumes report for the month of December 2019. You can see the highlights below:

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,669,741 ( +15.0% MoM / -30.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 75,897.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Dec 2019 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,669,741 75,897 15.0% -30.8% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 317,000 14,409 0.6% -53.0% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 296,446 13,475 15.9% -39.2% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 254,094 11,550 23.1% 5.8% British Pound-Japanese Yen 202,289 9,195 46.4% 13.8% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 161,673 7,349 -11.1% 1.6% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 109,457 4,975 11.7% -58.2% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 76,480 3,476 -1.2% -36.2% Euro-Japanese Yen 66,578 3,026 9.0% -36.4% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 52,743 2,397 131.1% 51.3% Euro-U.S. Dollar 26,895 1,223 84.1% -32.3% Other Currency pairs 106,086 4,822 32.7% -4.8%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Dec 2019 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,430,046,571,339 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 344,483,900,000 3,495 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 54,131,039,600 1,698 South African Rand-Japanese Yen 197,049,897,000 4,314 British Pound-Japanese Yen 291,174,786,600 578 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 92,881,138,500 3,393

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 714,685 ( +7.8% MoM / +18.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 33,026.

Items Dec 2019 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 714,685 33,026 7.8% 18.9% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 501,873 22,812 2.8% 12.2% DJIA Daily Futures contract 196,363 9,351 20.2% 45.4% DAXR Daily Futures contract 7,197 400 12.1% -2.3% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 9,252 463 73.7% -19.2%

Items Dec 2019 Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests Click kabu 365 1,751,218,291,300 9,025 -6,957 Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,175,838,251,700 4,005 – DJIA Daily Futures contract 558,947,279,500 4,109 -5,912 DAXR Daily Futures contract 9,434,547,300 – -38 FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,998,212,800 911 -1,007

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 53,391 ( -38.3% MoM / -59.5% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,542.

Items Dec 2019 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 53,391 2,542 -38.2% -59.5% Three-month Euroyen futures 53,391 2,542 -38.2% -59.5% Options on Three-month Euroyen futures – – – – Put – – – – Call – – – –

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,437,817 ( +10.8% MoM / -22.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 111,465.