TFX-Click 365 volume up 8% MoM in December

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) has released its trading volumes report for the month of December 2019. You can see the highlights below:
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,669,741 ( +15.0% MoM / -30.8% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 75,897.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Dec 2019
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,669,741
|75,897
|15.0%
|-30.8%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|317,000
|14,409
|0.6%
|-53.0%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|296,446
|13,475
|15.9%
|-39.2%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|254,094
|11,550
|23.1%
|5.8%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|202,289
|9,195
|46.4%
|13.8%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|161,673
|7,349
|-11.1%
|1.6%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|109,457
|4,975
|11.7%
|-58.2%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|76,480
|3,476
|-1.2%
|-36.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|66,578
|3,026
|9.0%
|-36.4%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|52,743
|2,397
|131.1%
|51.3%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|26,895
|1,223
|84.1%
|-32.3%
|Other Currency pairs
|106,086
|4,822
|32.7%
|-4.8%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Dec 2019
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,430,046,571,339
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|344,483,900,000
|3,495
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|54,131,039,600
|1,698
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|197,049,897,000
|4,314
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|291,174,786,600
|578
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|92,881,138,500
|3,393
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 714,685 ( +7.8% MoM / +18.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 33,026.
|Items
|Dec 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|714,685
|33,026
|7.8%
|18.9%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|501,873
|22,812
|2.8%
|12.2%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|196,363
|9,351
|20.2%
|45.4%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|7,197
|400
|12.1%
|-2.3%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|9,252
|463
|73.7%
|-19.2%
|Items
|Dec 2019
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|1,751,218,291,300
|9,025
|-6,957
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,175,838,251,700
|4,005
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|558,947,279,500
|4,109
|-5,912
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|9,434,547,300
|–
|-38
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|6,998,212,800
|911
|-1,007
Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 53,391 ( -38.3% MoM / -59.5% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,542.
|Items
|Dec 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|53,391
|2,542
|-38.2%
|-59.5%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|53,391
|2,542
|-38.2%
|-59.5%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Put
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Call
|–
|–
|–
|–
Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,437,817 ( +10.8% MoM / -22.5% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 111,465.