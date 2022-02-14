SGX sees strong performance in January

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has just released its market statistics for January 2021. The exchange saw global growth amid concerns over elevated inflation and continuing challenges to supply chains.

SGX saw derivatives volume increase of 3% MoM in January, compared to the previous month. The numbers reached 20 million contracts, the highest since September 2021. Equity index futures volume were also up 7% MoM to 15.1 million contracts.

In the forex sector, the exchange reported growing interest in INR/USD Futures traded volume with 6% increase MoM to 1 million contracts.