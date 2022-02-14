SGX sees strong performance in January

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has just released its market statistics for January 2021. The exchange saw global growth amid concerns over elevated inflation and continuing challenges to supply chains.
SGX saw derivatives volume increase of 3% MoM in January, compared to the previous month. The numbers reached 20 million contracts, the highest since September 2021. Equity index futures volume were also up 7% MoM to 15.1 million contracts.
In the forex sector, the exchange reported growing interest in INR/USD Futures traded volume with 6% increase MoM to 1 million contracts.
There was reduced volatility in the renminbi (RMB) ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, with the traded volume of SGX USD/CNH Futures declining in tandem. However, month-end open interest of the contract gained 12% m-o-m to more than US$11 billion, signaling its growing adoption as a hedging tool. The SGX contract is the world’s most widely traded international RMB futures.
SGX finalised the acquisition of f FX trading platform, MaxxTrader last month.
In January, SGX registered total securities market turnover of S$25.4 billion, up 30% MoM compared to December 2021. Securities daily average value (SDAV) was reached 42% MoM increase to S$1.2 billion.
The market turnover value ETFs on the exchange jumped 42%MoM in January to S$452 million.
