SGX market turnover for ETFs jumps 61% MoM in June

Singapore Exchange (SGX) published its market statistics for June 2020. Global financial and commodity markets showed some optimism with the reopening of major economies.

Securities daily average value (SDAV) on SGX rose 14.6% MoM to S$1.73 billion, compared to May when it was S$1.51 and total securities market turnover value jumped 40% MoM to S$38.0 billion in June from previous month when it was S$27.2 billion. The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETF) grew 61.3% MoM to S$487 million.

Last month, SGX launched 10 Singapore Single Stock Futures (SSFs) to meet growing demand for a broader suite of Singapore-linked equity products and announced plans to release SGX FTSE Taiwan Index futures in July.