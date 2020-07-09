SGX market turnover for ETFs jumps 61% MoM in June

Singapore Exchange (SGX) published its market statistics for June 2020. Global financial and commodity markets showed some optimism with the reopening of major economies.
Securities daily average value (SDAV) on SGX rose 14.6% MoM to S$1.73 billion, compared to May when it was S$1.51 and total securities market turnover value jumped 40% MoM to S$38.0 billion in June from previous month when it was S$27.2 billion. The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETF) grew 61.3% MoM to S$487 million.
Last month, SGX launched 10 Singapore Single Stock Futures (SSFs) to meet growing demand for a broader suite of Singapore-linked equity products and announced plans to release SGX FTSE Taiwan Index futures in July.
Total equity index futures traded volume on SGX increased 20% MoM in June to 14.5 million contracts, the highest in three months. Nikkei 225 Index Futures lead by 54% MoM rise in traded volume to 2.23 million contracts. MSCI Singapore Index Futures traded volume grew 14% MoM, while FTSE China A50 and Nifty 50 index futures each rose 12% MoM.
Total FX futures traded volume on SGX increased 10% MoM in June to 2.19 million contracts, amid steady institutional demand for risk management. SGX USD/CNH Futures traded volume gained 18% MoM to 851,753 contracts, while SGX INR/USD Futures rose 3% MoM to 1.28 million contracts.
SGX announced its acquisition of the remaining 80% stake in cloud-based FX trading platform for institutional investors BidFX for approximately $128 million last month. The Exchange’s goal is to bringing together FX futures with OTC markets.