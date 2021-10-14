Moscow Exchange extends the trading hours of Equity Market

The Russian market operator has announced the expansion of the trading opportunities it offers to market participants and clients.

From 6 December 2021, the exchange will open Equity Market from 6:50am Moscow Time. At the moment the opening hours are from 9:50am to 23:50am. Following the change, the trading on Equity Market will span 17 hours.

The change will allow clients from Siberia, the Russian Far East and the Asia-Pacific region to take advantage of more convenient trading hours. This will enable them to respond faster to the dynamic quickly changing global market by adding arbitrage opportunities in the morning hours.