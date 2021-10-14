Moscow Exchange extends the trading hours of Equity Market

The Russian market operator has announced the expansion of the trading opportunities it offers to market participants and clients.
From 6 December 2021, the exchange will open Equity Market from 6:50am Moscow Time. At the moment the opening hours are from 9:50am to 23:50am. Following the change, the trading on Equity Market will span 17 hours.
The change will allow clients from Siberia, the Russian Far East and the Asia-Pacific region to take advantage of more convenient trading hours. This will enable them to respond faster to the dynamic quickly changing global market by adding arbitrage opportunities in the morning hours.
Earlier this year, Moscow Exchange has been extending trading hours for market participants. Since March, MOEX’s FX, Precious Metals and Derivatives Markets opened at 7am and closed at 23:50 Moscow time. The exchange made available after-hours trading on Bond Market in September.
Clients of the exchange are able to test the morning hours on their trading systems from 13 October.
In order to make pricing on FX Market more effective, Moscow Exchange will hold opening auction from 6:50am to 7:00am for all spot instruments from 6 December 2021. This aims to generate a more representative opening price and reduce the risk of artificially inflating or undervaluing the market price. The Equity & Bond Market has opening auctioning placed since 2015.
Last month, the Russian market maker expanded the direct market access to use OTC services on MOEX’s FX and Precious Metals Markets. The exchange launched Linking with Foreign Liquidity Providers using NTPro platform technology.