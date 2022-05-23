Moscow Exchange April FX volumes almost halved

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has published its monthly trading volumes for April 2022, reporting significant losses in the FX section of the market.

The total trading volumes across the exchange’s markets reached RUB 88 trillion in April. The numbers were 8% lower compared to the same period last year. On monthly basis, this was a 43% drop compared to March’s 154.5 trillion.

FX Market trading volume was RUB 22.0 trillion during last month, with a 35.7% decrease on yearly basis and 46.3% compared to March 2022.