LuxSE signs Memorandum of Understanding with Macau’s exchange

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) has earlier this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd. (MOX) in Macau. MOX is Macau’s only exchange, established in 2018.

The cooperation will mostly focus on promoting cross-border investment and liquidity for offshore RMB-denominated financial products.

Robert Scharfe, CEO of LuxSE, commented on the news:

As we move into a new decade, LuxSE is proud to partner with MOX and continue our mission to establish links between capital markets and the international investor community. This agreement reflects LuxSE’s strategy of expanding our international footprint and cooperate with selected exchanges across the world.

MOX is the only institution in Macau to facilitate bond issuance, as well as trading and settlement services.