Luxembourg Stock Exchange appoints Julie Becker as Deputy CEO

Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) has announced last week that it has appointed Julie Becker as Deputy CEO.

Frank Wagener, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LuxSE, commented on the news:

Julie Becker has brought a clear vision, new perspectives and drive to the exchange. Her contribution to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange over the past 6 years has been significant and I am confident that she will bring great value in the role as Deputy CEO.

Julie Becker joined the LuxSE back in 2013 and has been a part of its Executive Committee since 2015. Prior to LuxSE, she used to work at the Central Bank of Luxembourg and Dexia. Becker is also Founder of the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), which was established in 2016.

LuxSE’s Board of Directors has also appointed Laurent Pulinckx as a Member of the Executive Committee. He is heading LuxSE’s significant IT department, and is preparing the cloud migration of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Group’s technical infrastructure.

As of 1 January 2020, LuxSE’s Executive Committee will include the following members: