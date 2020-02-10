ICE reports Q4 and full year results for 2019

The American financial market company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released a report for its fourth quarter and year ending 31 December 2019. ICE reported $448 million of adjusted net income on $1.3 billion of consolidated revenues, a 26% YoY decrease from $611 million in Q4 2018.

ICE’s earnings per share (EPS) amount to $0.80 in Q4 2019 on a GAAP basis, a 25.2% YoY decline 1.07 in Q4 2018.

The total full year revenue for ICE marked a 5% increase to $5.2 billion for 2019 in comparison with the previous year, when it reached $4.97 billion. However, the operating income experienced a 3% decrease with of $1.93 billion, compared to $1.98 million in 2018.

Data and listings business account for $672 million of the $1.3 billion reported consolidated revenue. $626 million were attributed to trading ad clearing revenues in the last quarter.

Full year data and listing revenues add up to $2.7 billion. ICE marked 5% YoY increase in data revenue which amounts $2.2 billion and 1% YoY increase in listings revenues with $449 million this year.

ICE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher commented:

We are pleased to report our 14th consecutive year of record revenues. Leveraging our leading technology and market expertise, we expanded our suite of risk management solutions, adding new products and services across an array of asset classes and geographies. And, as we shift to 2020, our relentless focus on innovation and delivering efficiencies for our customers should again provide the foundation for continued growth and stockholder value creation.

Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, said:

In 2019 we generated record revenues, record operating income, and record cash flows. This performance enabled us to return more capital to shareholders than any year in our history while also investing in future growth. As we enter 2020, our commitment to prudent allocation of capital, disciplined investment and continued growth has never been stronger.

