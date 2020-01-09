Euronext’s spot foreign exchange market volume up 6% MoM in December

The pan-European exchange Euronext has just announced its trading volumes for December 2019. LeapRate reminds that Euronext acquired Oslo Børs VPS last year, therefore the below information includes all Oslo activity from July 2019.

Cash trading

The average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book was €8,351 million during the last month of the year 2019, a drop of 3.6% YoY, but up 1.5% from November 2019.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €208 million, down 21% compared to December 2018 and up 8% MoM. At the end of December 2019, 1,240 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

For the year 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,192.5 million (down 9.3% YoY).

Derivatives trading

In December 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 618,023 contracts, down 11.6% YoY and up 13.5% MoM. Highlights include:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 253,493 contracts, down -17.2% compared to December 2018 and up 20% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 300,535 contracts, down -12.9% compared to December 2018 and up +9.8% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 46,516 contracts, up +21.9% compared to December 2018 and down -17.0% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 17,479 contracts, up +75.6% compared to December 2018 and up +386.8% from the previous month.

FX spot trading

In December 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $15,857 million, down 17% YoY and up 6.3% MoM.

For the year 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $18,282 million (-9.2% compared to the year 2018).

Listings

In December 2019, Euronext had four new listing of which Mare Nostrum on Euronext Growth that all together raised €8 million. €3.6 billion was raised in follow-on equity. A total of €92.6 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which €1,740 million of green bonds from BNP Paribas (€750 million), BPCE (€500 million), CNP Assurances (€250 million) and Nexity (€240 million).

Read more: