Euronext FX trading volumes drop 15% MoM in October

Steffy Bogdanova
November 9, 2022 9:14 am

Pan-European derivatives exchange Euronext released its trading volumes for October 2022. The company reported a 15.1% fall in FX spot trading volumes for last month, compared to September.

FX Spot trading, formerly known as FastMatch, registered volumes decrease from $532.8 billion during the previous month to $452.1 billion in October.

On yearly basis, the numbers were 11.4% higher than October 2021 when the exchange posted $405.8 billion.

The average daily volume in FX for last month came in at $21.5 billion. Compared to September’s $24.2 billion, this was a 11.1% MoM drop.

Total Cash Market numbers in October stood at $206.8, down by 9% compared to September 2022. On yearly basis, the exchange saw a 19% decrease.

Derivatives markets on Euronext also slowed down last month with 14.1 million contracts. This was 4.1% lower than the 14.7 million registered in September. Compared to October 2021, the numbers fell 3%.

The exchange’s underlying revenue and income for the third quarter also registered decreases, coming in at €301.4 million, down by 14% compared to the same period the previous year.

