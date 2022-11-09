Euronext FX trading volumes drop 15% MoM in October

Pan-European derivatives exchange Euronext released its trading volumes for October 2022. The company reported a 15.1% fall in FX spot trading volumes for last month, compared to September.

FX Spot trading, formerly known as FastMatch, registered volumes decrease from $532.8 billion during the previous month to $452.1 billion in October.

On yearly basis, the numbers were 11.4% higher than October 2021 when the exchange posted $405.8 billion.