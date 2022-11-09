Euronext FX trading volumes drop 15% MoM in October

Total Cash Market numbers in October stood at $206.8, down by 9% compared to September 2022. On yearly basis, the exchange saw a 19% decrease.
Derivatives markets on Euronext also slowed down last month with 14.1 million contracts. This was 4.1% lower than the 14.7 million registered in September. Compared to October 2021, the numbers fell 3%.
The exchange’s underlying revenue and income for the third quarter also registered decreases, coming in at €301.4 million, down by 14% compared to the same period the previous year.
