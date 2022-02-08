Eurex witnesses record euro clearing volumes in January

OTC Clearing at Eurex continued its upward trend in January. Average daily cleared volumes in OTC interest rate derivatives saw a record increase to a total of EUR 5.8 trillion last month.

Overall notional outstanding came in at EUR 24.560 billion at the end of January, despite several compression runs during the last months. In January, market share in notional outstanding was 22%.

Interest Rate Swaps and Overnight Index Swaps business average daily cleared volumes more than doubled reaching EUR 40.3 billion. In terms of notional outstanding, the numbers went from EUR 9.1 trillion to EUR 13.4 trillion.