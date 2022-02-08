Eurex witnesses record euro clearing volumes in January

OTC Clearing at Eurex continued its upward trend in January. Average daily cleared volumes in OTC interest rate derivatives saw a record increase to a total of EUR 5.8 trillion last month.
Overall notional outstanding came in at EUR 24.560 billion at the end of January, despite several compression runs during the last months. In January, market share in notional outstanding was 22%.
Interest Rate Swaps and Overnight Index Swaps business average daily cleared volumes more than doubled reaching EUR 40.3 billion. In terms of notional outstanding, the numbers went from EUR 9.1 trillion to EUR 13.4 trillion.
Also, in its listed business Eurex saw a good start into the new year. In terms of traded contracts, equity index derivatives stood out in particular, growing by 6 percent year-on-year to 65.7 million in January. Interest rate derivatives contracts traded also grew – by 4 percent to 45.2 million year-on-year. Equity derivatives showed negative growth of 7 percent, falling year-on-year to 22.3 million traded contracts in January. Overall volumes across all products increased 3 percent, from 129.5 million traded contracts in January 2021 to 133.4 million in 2022.
The overall average monthly term-adjusted volumes at Eurex Repo rose by 62% at EUR 200.6 billion. Eurex attributed this growth to the Repo Market, where volumes increased more than 119% compared to the previous year, registering EUR 133.7 billion.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.