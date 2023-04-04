Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover up nearly 24% in March

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €116.44 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €21.43 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €1.05 billion, certificates €1.24 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.
Allianz SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €6.41 billion. Lufthansa AG l led the MDAX with €1.55 million and the SMA Solar Techn. AG led the SDAX index with €340.80 million. The iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €1.03 billion.
