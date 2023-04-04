Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover up nearly 24% in March

Steffy Bogdanova
April 4, 2023 4:09 pm

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €140.21 billion in turnover in March 2023, the company has announced. The numbers rose 23.7% from the previous month’s €113.31 billion.

On a yearly basis, however, the cash market turnover dropped 35.4% from March 2022.

Last month Xetra registered €136.42 billion of the turnover (February 2023: €110.38 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.93 billion (February 2023: €5.67 billion).

Deutsche Börse

Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt in March 2023 came in at €3.79 billion (February 2023: €2.93 billion).

Last month, Equities on Deutsche Börse generated €116.44 billion and trading in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs accounted for €21.43 billion of the turnover. Bonds recorded €1.05 billion, certificates €1.24 billion and funds brought in €0.05 billion.

Allianz SE was the DAX stock with the highest turnover on Xetra last month with €6.41 billion. Lufthansa AG l led the MDAX with €1.55 million and the SMA Solar Techn. AG led the SDAX index with €340.80 million. The iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS recorded the largest volume in the ETF segment with €1.03 billion.

Xetra Frankfurt Total
Equities 115.09 1.35 116.44
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 21.27 0.16 21.43
Bonds 1.05 1.05
Funds 0.05 0.05
Other Instruments 0.07 1.18 1.24
Mar ‘23 in total 136.42 3.79 140.21
Feb ‘23 in total 110.38 2.93 113.31
Mar ‘22 in total 212.14 4.87 217.01
LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: