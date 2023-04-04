Deutsche Börse’s cash markets turnover up nearly 24% in March

Deutsche Börse’s cash markets generated €140.21 billion in turnover in March 2023, the company has announced. The numbers rose 23.7% from the previous month’s €113.31 billion.

On a yearly basis, however, the cash market turnover dropped 35.4% from March 2022.

Last month Xetra registered €136.42 billion of the turnover (February 2023: €110.38 billion). The average daily Xetra trading volume stood at €5.93 billion (February 2023: €5.67 billion).