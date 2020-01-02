Deutsche Börse’s cash market turnover down 13% YoY in 2019

Deutsche Börse has today published its cash market trading statistics for 2019. In total, an order book turnover of €1.50 trillion was achieved last year on the three trading venues Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange, a 12.7% YoY drop (2018: €1.72 billion).

The stocks of SAP, Commerzbank, Aixtron and Flatex were the most traded securities in the German indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Scale All Share.

The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2019 was SAP with €63.9 billion, followed by Wirecard with €62.5 billion and Siemens with €56.7 billion. Commerzbank topped the MDAX index at €13.9 billion, while Aixtron led the SDAX with €3.2 billion. Flatex headed the volumes in the SME segment Scale with €304.2 million.

Order book turnover in December 2019 totaled €109.4 billion after €116.1 billion in the previous year. Of this amount, €97.9 billion was attributable to Xetra, €2.5 billion to Börse Frankfurt and €9.0 billion to the Tradegate Exchange. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €5.4 billion.

Trading volumes 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total Equities 1,217.1 14.8 103.9 1,335.8 ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 135.3 1.4 8.7 145.4 Bonds – 3.6 1.1 4.7 Funds – 1.0 0.9 1.9 Certificates 0.1 12.2 0.1 12.5 2019 in total 1,352.6 33.0 114.8 1,500.3 2018 in total 1,573.7 40.1 105.8 1,719.6