CME Group reports revenue of $1.2 billion in Q3

US derivatives marketplace CME Group has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

The Group reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the three months between July and September. registering a 9% increase on yearly basis.

The company’s operating income for the quarter reached $739 million, up 20.4% compared to the same period the previous year.

CME Group further detailed that net income for the third quarter stood at $680 million, while the diluted earnings per share stood at $1.87. On adjusted basis, those figures were $719 million and $1.98, respectively.