CME Group reports revenue of $1.2 billion in Q3

CME Group further detailed that net income for the third quarter stood at $680 million, while the diluted earnings per share stood at $1.87. On adjusted basis, those figures were $719 million and $1.98, respectively.
The average daily volume (ADV) of the period was up 26%, reaching 22.4 million contracts. Non-US ADV came in at 6.1 million contracts, seeing growth in Asia, Latin America, and EMEA of 41%, 31% and 14%, respectively.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for the final quarter came in at $1 billion. Market data revenue for the same period was $154 million.
Terry Duffy, CME Group’s Chairman and CEO, said:
Our strong Q3 financial performance was driven by a 26% increase in trading volume, generating double-digit growth in total revenue.
During the quarter, year-over-year volume rose in five of our six asset classes, led by interest rates, equity indexes and a near-record quarter for foreign exchange. Likewise, the demand for our products remains strong, with year-to-date volumes up 22%, as clients continue to manage risk amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
