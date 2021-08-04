CME Group reports a 25%YoY increase in July ADV

CME Group has today released its market statistics for July. It has shown positive growth in the majority of its metrics and the average daily volume has increased by 25% when compared to July 2020. The 25% growth between July 2021 and July 2020 is also the largest level of year on year growth for the company since March 2019 to March 2020.

The ADV in forex trading stood at 735,000 contracts in July 2021, representing an almost 3% decrease in demand compared to the same period last year. Compared to the previous month, the numbers decreased by almost 21%.

The month saw CME Group post a total ADV of 17.1 million contracts. Of the different metrics that were included, only FX trading saw a downturn with it decreasing in volume by 3% to 735,000 contracts. The top 3 largest metrics by volume were interest rates with 7.8 million contracts, equity index with 4.8 million contracts and options with 3.1 million contracts.