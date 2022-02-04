Cboe Global Markets sees record futures volumes in January

Cboe Global Markets has released its trading metrics for January 2022. The global market infrastructure and tradable products provider registered growth during last month across different business lines of the company.

Total options volume on four options exchanges of Cboe registered significant growth in January. The number reached 282.5 million contracts, the second-highest monthly volume on record. The total combined volume at the four options exchanges set a new single-day volume record with 21.0 million contracts on 21 January.

Cboe Global Markets saw ADV of 303,000 contracts and total futures volume of 6.1 million contracts. The company highlighted that January 2022 was the highest-volume month since March 2020.

EU Derivatives reached record volumes in January with 1,980 contracts, exceeding the number in all of 2021 since its launch in September 2021.