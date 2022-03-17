FOREX.com expands offering in Canadian market

The trading firm also detailed that it would offer Canadian customers commission-free CFD stock trading through 1 July 2022. Bid/ask spread cost will still apply to those trades. With this new Canadian offering, the broker further expands its footprint in the Americas.

FOREX.com, trading brand of GAIN Capital- FOREX.com Canada Limited, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., announced on Wednesday the expansion of its offering in the Canadian market. The company will offer more than 2,500 new tradeable markets to Canada-based investors.

Glenn Stevens, CEO of the retail business of StoneX Group Inc., commented:

Our mission at StoneX is to open markets, and this expansion of our FOREX.com offering in the Canadian market is an important part of providing comprehensive access to the retail investor. We also give retail investors the ability to trade the way they want by providing access to fractional shares of indices and commodities and reducing our commissions.

October last year, the company started offering its services in the Latin America.

FOREX.COM‘s 2,500 new markets include the most popular stocks in the global markets like Robinhood Coinbase and Snowflake. The new expansion brings the broker’s total offering in Canada to 3,000 products.

These expanded offerings will provide Canadian traders with a wide range of choices in the CFD market, as well as the ability to trade in fractional shares for indices and commodities. It will further benefit FOREX.com users with the ability to trade according to their personal preferences by providing access to smaller-sized contracts – as low as C$0.01.

Sixto Alonso, Regional Director of FOREX.com Americas, said: