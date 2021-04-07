Menu

Cboe Global FX reports 18% MoM rise in March

Exchanges April 7, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its March 2021 monthly metrics with gains in some sections of the market compared to February 2021.

European Equities ADNV was up 9% MoM in March and the total notional value grew 25.6% MoM compared to the previous month.

Global FX ADNV increased 3% over February 2021 to $ 38,462 million in March and the total notional value rose 18.4% MoM.

The revenue capture for Global FX for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average.

Options ADV was down almost 12% MoM compared to the previous month but the total volume grew almost 7% MoM with 266 million contracts.

Cboe Global Markets
Share via

The announcement said:

Total combined volume at Cboe Global Markets’ four options exchanges set a new monthly volume record with 266 million contracts traded. Total options volume also set a new quarterly volume record with 773 million contracts traded in the first quarter of 2021.

U.S. Equities – Exchange Matched ADV fell 11% MoM but the total volume was up 7.5%.

The exchange holding company stated that its expectations for the revenue capture for Global FX for the first quarter of 2021 is to be in line with the two-month average. Cboe said that those expectations are still preliminary and there can be no assurance.

Cboe recently announced its definitive agreement to acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd., an alternative market operator and provider of market solutions, from J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC.

Related News

X
Moscow Exchange sees 25%MoM rise in trading volumes in March 2021…ExchangesDerivatives Market Derivatives Market volumes saw a significant increase of 36.7% to reach a record RUB 16.4 trillion (February 2021: RUB 12.0 trillio…

Cboe Global FX reports 18% MoM rise in March

0
Send this to a friend