Cboe Global FX reports 18% MoM rise in March

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The announcement said:
Total combined volume at Cboe Global Markets’ four options exchanges set a new monthly volume record with 266 million contracts traded. Total options volume also set a new quarterly volume record with 773 million contracts traded in the first quarter of 2021.
U.S. Equities – Exchange Matched ADV fell 11% MoM but the total volume was up 7.5%.
The exchange holding company stated that its expectations for the revenue capture for Global FX for the first quarter of 2021 is to be in line with the two-month average. Cboe said that those expectations are still preliminary and there can be no assurance.
Cboe recently announced its definitive agreement to acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd., an alternative market operator and provider of market solutions, from J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC.