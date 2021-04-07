Cboe Global FX reports 18% MoM rise in March

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its March 2021 monthly metrics with gains in some sections of the market compared to February 2021.

European Equities ADNV was up 9% MoM in March and the total notional value grew 25.6% MoM compared to the previous month.

Global FX ADNV increased 3% over February 2021 to $ 38,462 million in March and the total notional value rose 18.4% MoM.

The revenue capture for Global FX for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be in line with the two-month average.

Options ADV was down almost 12% MoM compared to the previous month but the total volume grew almost 7% MoM with 266 million contracts.