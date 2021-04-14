ThinkMarkets launches Shares and EFTs offering for South African clients

Brokerage firm ThinkMarkets taps into the ever-expanding investment market, as it launches its new South African shares and ETFs product, specifically tailored to the South African-based retail investor. This new offering will use innovative technology in order to provide local investors with access to investments into the company shares which feature on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). It will also aim to provide clients with the means to invest in all exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and funds (ETFs).

Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets said:

With the launch of our share trading offering, our customers will finally be able to invest in the stocks of local heavyweights like Naspers, Anglo-American, Gold Fields, and many others.

A user-orientated trading platform hosted by ThinkTrader, the FCA and ASIC-regulated ThinkMarkets works to provide buy and sell access to more than 700 JSE-listed ETFs and shares for its customers. The new offering will join the brokerage’s already established line of products which consists of a vast number of share CFDs, alongside other investment instruments of indices, forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. The company’s investing and share trading offering has a brokerage rate of 0.25%, its minimum being R30.