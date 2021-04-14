Menu

ThinkMarkets launches Shares and EFTs offering for South African clients

April 14, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Brokerage firm ThinkMarkets taps into the ever-expanding investment market, as it launches its new South African shares and ETFs product, specifically tailored to the South African-based retail investor. This new offering will use innovative technology in order to provide local investors with access to investments into the company shares which feature on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). It will also aim to provide clients with the means to invest in all exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and funds (ETFs).

Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets said:

Nauman Anees, ThinkMarkets
Nauman Anees
Source: LinkedIn

With the launch of our share trading offering, our customers will finally be able to invest in the stocks of local heavyweights like Naspers, Anglo-American, Gold Fields, and many others.

A user-orientated trading platform hosted by ThinkTrader, the FCA and ASIC-regulated ThinkMarkets works to provide buy and sell access to more than 700 JSE-listed ETFs and shares for its customers. The new offering will join the brokerage’s already established line of products which consists of a vast number of share CFDs, alongside other investment instruments of indices, forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. The company’s investing and share trading offering has a brokerage rate of 0.25%, its minimum being R30.

Anees said:

The unique feature set of ThinkTrader is tailored with the retail investor in mind. We are proud of the quality of the platform we provide to our clients and have the confidence that the South African stock market is ripe to join in the trend of low-commission trading, just like the largest stock markets worldwide.

This brand new offering will aim to provide South African clients with the chance to trade and invest in more than 2000 instruments. The offering is set to cater to both the beginner, advanced trader, and investor – all with a focus on research, education, and even an exclusive offering tailored to premium clients. Regulated by South Africa’s FSCA, ThinkMarkets will be providing live customer support to clients on a 24/7 basis.

Ridwaan Moola, Regional Director, South Africa for ThinkMarkets, said:

Ridwaan Moola, Think Markets
Ridwaan Moola
Source: LinkedIn

We firmly believe in helping clients achieve wealth creation and have created an offering for clients to invest smarter in one of the best performing markets in the world. In addition, we provide clients with exceptional value and highly rated research enabling them to make informed decisions with their investments.

