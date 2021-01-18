ThinkMarkets offers 24/7 crypto CFD trading

Multi-asset brokerage company ThinkMarkets has expanded its product offering for cryptocurrency traders. The broker announced extending trading hours for its cryptocurrency line of trading products. From 00:00 GMT on January the 16th, the firm started offering CFD trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin on a 24/7 basis.
The move aims to optimise the experience for cryptocurrency traders and remove the inconvenience of carrying positions from one week to the next without weekend quotes. Now, the cryptocurrency CFD market at ThinkMarkets is open seven days a week, and the support team of the brokerage will also be available 24/7.
CEO and Co-Founder of ThinkMarkets, Nauman Anees commented:
The cryptocurrency market is revolutionary and is naturally growing to become an established asset class. This is the best time to bring our offering in-line with the 24/7 nature of the market and empower our clients to trade cryptocurrencies on our innovative mobile app, ThinkTrader.
Bitcoinâ€™s recent rally above the $40,000 mark has strengthen its claim to becoming an important instrument for traders. With a growing list of institutional traders entering the market, improved liquidity conditions are set to further boost the asset class as a whole.
Non-stop cryptocurrency trading on ThinkMarkets is available via the companyâ€™s trading platform ThinkTrader. Product offering is not available in all locations, including the UK.