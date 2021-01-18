ThinkMarkets offers 24/7 crypto CFD trading

Multi-asset brokerage company ThinkMarkets has expanded its product offering for cryptocurrency traders. The broker announced extending trading hours for its cryptocurrency line of trading products. From 00:00 GMT on January the 16th, the firm started offering CFD trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin on a 24/7 basis.

The move aims to optimise the experience for cryptocurrency traders and remove the inconvenience of carrying positions from one week to the next without weekend quotes. Now, the cryptocurrency CFD market at ThinkMarkets is open seven days a week, and the support team of the brokerage will also be available 24/7.