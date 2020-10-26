SIX ETF market report reveals calmer third quarter for 2020

The exchange reported that the market has calmed down and that is reflected in the figures. Although the number of transactions rose 32.80% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the turnover was 49.47% lower.

The latest edition of the company’s ETF market reports shows the number of transactions for the first nine months already exceeding the number of the entire previous year by 22.10%.

After Zurich-based SIX reported solid performance for the first half of 2020 , the Swiss stock market was somewhat calmer in the third quarter 2020.

The supply of ETFs increased slightly in the third quarter with a plus of 66 units. The focus fell on equity ETFs, especially thematic offerings and those with a focus on sustainability.

Commodity ETFs remain in high demand and with high price. Trading volumes fell in all asset classes except commodities and others between July and September. The precious metals gold and silver were at the top of the list.

Equity ETFs continued to rank first in terms of turnover, followed by commodity ETFs. Bond ETFs were in third place, due to the ongoing low interest rate environment.

In the list of the 20 most-traded ETFs, those based on the precious metals of gold and silver, as well as equity ETFs based on market indicators in the industrialized nations dominated. In the third quarter, the list of the most-traded ETFs was led by ETFs based on European market indicators. The highest turnover was registered by the UBS ETF MSCI EMU (EMUAA), followed by EMUUSD, also from UBS, based on the MSCI EMU ETF hedged in USD. Third place was occupied by the ZGLDUS ETF from ZKB, which is based on gold.

Read More: