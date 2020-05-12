André Helfenstein elected to the board of directors of SIX

The Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) announced that at its Annual General Meeting, the shareholders elected André Helfenstein to the Board of Directors. He became the representative of Credit Suisse, effective immediately, replacing Thomas Gottstein who stepped down as a member of the board.
Helfenstein has a vast national and international experience in the finance and banking industry. He serves a CEO Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and as a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group AG. He oversees the bank’s entire Swiss business.
In his 12 years with the bank, he has held various management position in different areas of the private clients business as well as in the corporate and institutional clients business.
Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Helfenstein served over ten years at Boston Consulting Group, most recently as a partner and managing director. He is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Neue Aargauer Bank and Venture Incubator AG.
Helfenstein holds a master’s degree in business from the University of St. Gallen and a certificate in psychology and sociology from the Université de la Sorbonne in Paris.