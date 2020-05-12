André Helfenstein elected to the board of directors of SIX

The Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) announced that at its Annual General Meeting, the shareholders elected André Helfenstein to the Board of Directors. He became the representative of Credit Suisse, effective immediately, replacing Thomas Gottstein who stepped down as a member of the board.

Helfenstein has a vast national and international experience in the finance and banking industry. He serves a CEO Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and as a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group AG. He oversees the bank’s entire Swiss business.