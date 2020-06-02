SIX adds HANetf as ETF issuer and launches first medical cannabis ETF

HANetf Ltd. has joined the Swiss Stock Exchange as a new ETF issuer and announced launching equity-themed ETFs to access the Swiss market – including the first medical cannabis ETF on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The ETFs give investors additional opportunities to diversify their portfolios by incorporating promising megatrends as underlyings. The new addition takes the number of ETF providers available at SIX to 26, and the number of ETFs to a record of 1’581.