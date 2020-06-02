SIX adds HANetf as ETF issuer and launches first medical cannabis ETF

HANetf Ltd. has joined the Swiss Stock Exchange as a new ETF issuer and announced launching equity-themed ETFs to access the Swiss market – including the first medical cannabis ETF on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
The ETFs give investors additional opportunities to diversify their portfolios by incorporating promising megatrends as underlyings. The new addition takes the number of ETF providers available at SIX to 26, and the number of ETFs to a record of 1’581.
Through the new ETFs at SIX, HANetf provides investors with exposure to five equity-themed products, while investing in companies with a promising growth profile. The new ETFs range from e-commerce, cloud technologies, medical cannabis and wellness. The underlying indices reflect stocks targetting long-term, social and technological megatrends. RBC Europe provides liquidity for the 5 ETFs and it has just joined the SIX ETF segment as a market maker, and Goldenberg Hehmeyer.
Alain Picard, Head Trading Sales & Management, Securities & Exchanges, SIX said:
We are delighted to welcome HANetf to the family of ETF providers offering their products on our exchange. The new listings are expanding our platform by adding five innovative, equity-themed ETFs enabling investors to benefit from exposure to long-term market trends. HANetf’s coming aboard further increases our ETF segment to almost 1’600 products. The ETF segment at SIX registered a trading turnover of more than CHF 50 billion in the first four months of 2020 – representing a year-over-year growth of 46%.