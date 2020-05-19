SIX launches data sharing platform for financial institutions and third-party providers

The Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) announced the creation of b.Link platform as a basis for the for innovative partnerships between financial institutions and third-party providers.

In the first phase, the standardized b.Link interface will allow providers of accounting solutions in Switzerland to connect to financial institutions under controlled conditions. Corporate customers can consequently process account information and payment orders directly in their accounting software. SIX plans to continuously increase the number of participating financial institutions, third-party providers and applications.

b.Link platform users can exchange data through a secure, standardized interfaces (APIs). Before a user is connected to the platform, SIX conducts the b.Link admission test to verify that the partner ensures the secure handling of sensitive financial data. The legal framework is defined by SIX by via a uniform contract for each participant, rendering time-consuming bilateral negotiations unnecessary.

The b.Link platform opens new possibilities. TPPs and financial institutions can focus more on developing services and products for their end customers, while SIX takes over the provision of the necessary infrastructure and rules and regulations.