Europe’s first medical cannabis ETF listed on Xetra

Deutsche Börse has informed that, as of Tuesday (January 14th), a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) of Purpose Investments is tradable on Xetra and Börse Frankfurt. The ETF will be tradable via the white label platform of HANetf.

The Medical Cannabis and Wellness UCITS ETF is the first ETF in Europe to offer investors access to the performance of companies primarily active in the medical cannabis, hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) industry. The benchmark index currently comprises 13 companies active in the production of medical cannabis and related products and services.

It is an index weighted according to market capitalisation, with a maximum of 10% of a company’s share in the quarterly rebalancing.

The product offering in Deutsche Börse’s XTF segment currently comprises a total of 1,507 ETFs.

