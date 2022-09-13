SEC announces charges against Oppenheimer & Co., BNY Mellon, TD Securities, and Jefferies

The Securities and Exchange Commission today revealed it has filed a litigated action against Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and separately filed settlements with BNY Mellon Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Jefferies LLC. The US regulator charged each firm with failing to comply with municipal bond offering disclosure requirements.

The official announcement noted:

These are the first SEC actions addressing underwriters who fail to meet the legal requirements that would exempt them from obtaining disclosures for investors in certain offerings of municipal bonds.

The SEC detailed that during different periods since 2017, the four companies sold new issue municipal bonds without obtaining required disclosures for investors. Each of them relied on limited offering exemption from the requirements, but the regulator stated that they did not take the necessary steps to satisfy its criteria.