Former CEO of Sirtex Medical sentenced for insider trading

The Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) reported that the District Court of New South Wales sentenced former chief executive officer and director of Sirtex Medical Limited Gilman Edwin Wong for insider trading. Wong pleaded guilty to the charges.

Wong was sentenced to one year and six months’ imprisonment to be immediately released on recognisance of $10,000 to be of good behaviour for three years. Wong is also disqualified from managing corporations for a period of five years.