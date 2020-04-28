Binance launches BTC mining pool support – Centralization debate ensues

Changpeng Zhao, the effervescent CEO and founder of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has not been sitting on his hands. His firm stated that it is entering the crypto mining space with Binance Pool, a new service that will cater to the needs of miners and give them access to a broad range of additional financial options. As with any innovation that will pool mining efforts, the issue of centralization of hash rate power has been the consequence. If mining interests can attain more than 51% control of a crypto blockchain network, then serious security and control issues come into play.

Binance’s statement seemed tame enough: “Binance is excited to announce the launch of Binance Pool, offering Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) services for a variety of coins and tokens. Binance Pool’s first product offering will be Bitcoin mining, using a FPPS (Full Pay-Per-Share) payment method.” The firm also announced that, over the previous weekend, it had already mined its first Bitcoin block. The service will be expanded beyond BTC mining support to other tokens down the road.

Lisa He, the head of Binance Pool, explained to Cointelegraph staff that: “We aim to establish a comprehensive platform for miners that will bring more possibilities to the mining industry by bridging traditional mining to financial services.” CEO Zhao added: “As an integral part of the global crypto market, empowering miners will therein enable significant growth and scale in the larger industry.” Zhao also benefits by being able to sell excess computing power to the mining community.