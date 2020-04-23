LeapRate
Binance launches payment app for cash and crypto in Nigeria

Payments April 23, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

Global crypto exchange Binance, launched social payments app Bundle in Nigeria, offering services in cryptocurrencies and fiat. The platform is founded by Yele Bademosi, a former director at Binance Labs.

Bundle will allow users to buy, sell and store digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin. The platform also supports crypto and fiat conversions, as well as direct fiat deposits.

Currently, only Negerian Naira is supported by the platform with plans to expand and add more currencies soon.

Bundle also supports a range of deposit methods such as credit cards, bank transfers and mobile money, a widely used cash storing method in Africa.

Founder, Yele Bademosi said:

Yele Bademosi

We built Bundle with the digitally native African user in mind. They are social, online, and connected across geographical boundaries. They prefer their financial services delivered digitally via mobile apps as opposed to visiting brick and mortar bank branches. We decided to build a mobile wallet that supports cash and crypto, and makes using crypto feel like just another digital financial transaction done on a mobile app.

Although Bundle originated in Binance’s ecosystem, the platform will operate independently.

