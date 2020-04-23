Binance launches payment app for cash and crypto in Nigeria

Global crypto exchange Binance, launched social payments app Bundle in Nigeria, offering services in cryptocurrencies and fiat. The platform is founded by Yele Bademosi, a former director at Binance Labs.

Bundle will allow users to buy, sell and store digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin. The platform also supports crypto and fiat conversions, as well as direct fiat deposits.

Currently, only Negerian Naira is supported by the platform with plans to expand and add more currencies soon.