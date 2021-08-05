Singapore Exchange posts a FICC revenue rise of 24%

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has posted its financial figures for the 2021 financial year. It has increased its FICC revenue from the 2020 financial year by 24% in total. This is a rise of $40.4 million, which has helped the SGX slightly increase its total revenues from $1.0527 billion to $1.056 billion.

Despite the increase in FICC revenue, the largest trading metric for the exchange saw a drop in revenue. Equities fell from $759.7 million to $701.1 million. This is a fall of 8%. Although in terms of percentage, it’s smaller than the FICC rise, the 8% equated to a drop of $58.6 million.

However, Data Connectivity and Indices saw an 18% increase from $121.6 million in 2020 to $143.1 million in 2021. This is an increase of $21.5 million. The increase in the two smaller metrics has helped create the overall revenue increase as it more than covered the fall in the largest revenue metric.