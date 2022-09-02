ACY Securities Promotes Alla Darwish to MENA Managing Director Role

Tech-focused multi-asset CFD broker ACY Securities announced on Thursday that Alla Darwish has been appointed as its new Managing Director of the MENA region.

Darwish has been promoted to the role after more than three years as the firm’s Global Head of Brokerage. In that role, he was responsible for developing the brokerage’s institutional and retail client base.

“Alla has been a great asset to the company over the years, his hard work and dedication along with his track record of growing our client base was a large contributing factor in his promotion,”

said Jimmy Ye, ACY Securities CEO.

ACY explained that the move is part of its continued global expansion and growth strategy. It follows on from the recent announcement of its Melbourne office opening and IPO plans.

The Australian-based firm continues to grow after recently announcing an increase in CFDs for traders, bringing the total to 2278 tradable assets at 6 different exchanges.

“I’m excited to be stepping up and leading the growth of ACY Securities within the MENA region. There are huge opportunities within the MENA region with a relatively young and highly educated population”

said Darwish.

He added that the region includes 27 countries and holds over 50% of the world’s oil reserves, as well as more than 40% of the world’s natural gas supply.

“The region is considered a leader in the energy industry and is highly regarded economically to the world of investments and trading,”

commented Darwish.