ACY Securities opens new office in Melbourne, shares plans for IPO

Multi-asset online trading provider ACY Securities today announced the opening of its new office in Melbourne as part of its continuing growth and expansion.
The official ceremony was performed at the Park Hyatt Hotel Melbourne.
Bruce Atkinson – MLC, Former President of Victorian Legislative Council, who attended, said:
It’s very much about being customer centric and how are we going to be an enabler for people, who need to make decisions that will impact upon their lives, that will ensure wealth creation, that will ensure successful careers and retirements and that will enable them to also participate not just in Australia, but in global markets as well with a degree of safety because the information that they have to work with is going to be accurate, timely and on a platform that has integrity.