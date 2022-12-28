US investigates FTX hack and the stolen $370 million

Federal prosecutors are looking into the alleged cyber attacked that drained over $370 million from crypto exchange FTX, hours following its bankruptcy filing, according to Bloomberg report.

The criminal probe into the stolen assets is launched by the Department of Justice and is separate from the fraud case against founder and former CEO of the collapsed crypto exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried.

An anonymous source for Bloomberg has stated that the US authorities have frozen some of the stolen assets but unfortunately, it is only a small fraction.