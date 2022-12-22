Former Alameda Research CEO and former FTX CTO plead guilty to criminal charges

Former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, and former CTO of FTX Trading Ltd., Zixiao (Gary) Wang, have been charged with defrauding investors.

US Attorney Damian Williams announced in a video statement on Wednesday evening that both defendants have pleaded guilty for the criminal charges and have agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

He also confirmed that Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, is in FBI custody. The former CEO of FTX has eight charges brought against him last week by the US Attorney’s office. Bankman-Fried is due to appear in a Manhattan court on Thursday for a bail request.

The Financial Times reported that Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty to seven counts, among which are wire and securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, she may face 110 years in prison as maximum sentence. Wang pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud and may face 50 years imprisonment as maximum penalty.