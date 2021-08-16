UK court orders Binance to track crypto hackers in a $2.6 million attack

London’s Hugh Court recently ordered Binance to find the hackers responsible for a $2.6 million hack and freeze their assets after one of the users of the crypto exchange reported to be a victim.

Artificial intelligence company Fetch.ai has requested that Binance trace the hackers and seize their assets which the UK court granted, Reuters reported last week..

Fetch.a has offices in England and Singapore. The company alleges that the scammers hacked into its Binance crypto accounts on 6 June. Since they were unable to remove the assets because of restrictions on they account, the company suggests they sold them to a third party for a much lower amount.