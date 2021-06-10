CAPEX.com adds 12 new cryptocurrencies to its offering

Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, has added 12 new cryptocurrencies to its growing crypto portfolio.

The new additions include AAVE, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, EOS, Monero, NEO, Polkadot, Stellar, Tezos, TRON and yearn.finance

The new crypto offering are included in the broker’s portfolio of crypto assets, which already features CFDs on Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Spot, Ethereum USD, Ethereum EUR, Litecoin USD, Litecoin EUR, and Ripple, bringing in the total to 21.