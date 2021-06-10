CAPEX.com adds 12 new cryptocurrencies to its offering

Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, has added 12 new cryptocurrencies to its growing crypto portfolio.
The new additions include AAVE, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, EOS, Monero, NEO, Polkadot, Stellar, Tezos, TRON and yearn.finance
The new crypto offering are included in the broker’s portfolio of crypto assets, which already features CFDs on Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Spot, Ethereum USD, Ethereum EUR, Litecoin USD, Litecoin EUR, and Ripple, bringing in the total to 21.
Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, said:
With crypto transactions allowed on massive payment platforms such as PayPal and investment banks such as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley offering access to crypto funds for its clients, it was a logical step for us to expand our crypto portfolio. We are happy to provide our clients with many new options to diversify their investment portfolio.
As we grow CAPEX.com’s presence throughout Europe, we try to find new and exciting ways to make online trading more accessible, transparent, and secure.
The 12 new cryptocurrencies include:
Aave (AAVE) – Launched in 2017, Aave is a decentralised finance protocol which allows people to lend and borrow crypto. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into specially created liquidity pools. Borrowers can then use their crypto as collateral to take out a flash loan using this liquidity.
Cardano (ADA) – Cardano is an open-source project founded in 2017, aiming to “redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals”, thus creating a more secure, transparent, and fair society.
Chainlink (LINK) – Founded in 2017, Chainlink is a blockchain abstraction layer enabling universally connected smart contracts. Chainlink allows blockchains to securely interact with external data feeds, events, and payment methods through a decentralised oracle network, providing the critical off-chain information needed by complex smart contracts to become the dominant form of digital agreement.
Compound (COMP) – Compound is a decentralised finance (DeFi) lending protocol launched in 2018, allowing users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into one of several pools supported by the platform.
EOS (EOS) – EOS is a platform launched in 2018 and designed to allow developers to build decentralised apps (known as DApps for short).
Monero (XMR) – Monero was launched in 2014 with a simple goal: allowing transactions to take place privately and anonymously. XMR is designed to obscure senders and recipients alike through advanced cryptography.
Neo (NEO) – Neo bills itself as a “rapidly growing and developing” ecosystem that has the goal of becoming the foundation for the next generation of the internet — a new economy where digitised payments, identities and assets come together. Launched in February 2014, it was believed to be China’s first-ever public blockchain.
Polkadot (DOT) – Polkadot, founded by the Web3 Foundation, is an open-source sharding multichain protocol facilitating the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types and making a wide range of blockchains interoperable with each other.
Stellar (XLM) – Stellar, launched in 2014, is an open network that allows money to be moved and stored. Its key priority is to help financial firms connect through blockchain technology.
Tezos (XTZ) -Tezos is a blockchain network based on smart contracts offering a more advanced infrastructure. This open-source platform launched in 2018.
TRON (TRX) -TRON is a blockchain-based operating system aiming to ensure this technology is suitable for daily use. It is a decentralised platform focused on content sharing and entertainment, claiming to have a network with a capacity for 2,000 TPS.
Yearn.Finance (YFI) – Launched in February 2020, yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralised finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximise profits from yield farming. Its goal is to simplify the ever-expanding DeFi space for a broad range of investors.
CAPEX.com recently announced its partnership with MAP FinTech, a regulatory technology provider for the financial service industry to ensure safer and reliable trading for its clients.