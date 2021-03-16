CAPEX.com expands crypto offering with Bitcoin Spot

The multi-licenced brokerage house has decided to expand its crypto offering to respond to growing customer interest in the cryptocurrency world. CAPEX.com also conducted an internal survey corroborating this conclusion. As a result, the brokerage decided to supplement its product offer to include EUR denominated crypto, as well as Bitcoin Spot.

CAPEX.com’s crypto offer includes:

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Spot

Ethereum USD

Ethereum EUR

Litecoin USD

Litecoin EUR

Ripple

Wasim Zayed, the Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, commented:

Educating our clients sits at the heart of our strategy. We’ve always been bound to rendering the best knowledge resources, as evidenced by the numerous education materials we provide. We see client safety as paramount, this being the prime cause we have been so attentive and cautious to the crypto world. Yes, there’s nothing hotter right now than crypto, but again, nothing says “risk” better than the bitcoin fairy tale we’re seeing. We partnered up with the best players in risk-management, order management, and liquidity, to produce secure and straightforward trading methods that could aid our clients take advantage of the crypto boom. As supporters of transparency and trust, we ensure the very best standards of safety at all times.

CAPEX.com grants its clients with access to over 2100 CFDs, enabling them to diversify and broaden their perspectives whilst properly managing their risks.

Wasim Zayed continued: