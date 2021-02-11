Avelacom extends low latency connectivity and data solutions to AWS North California

The new PoP is located in San Jose data center Equinix SV1. Avelacom has also set up AWS Direct Connect for providing direct access to AWS-based crypto trading platforms, pricing feeds and other critical trading applications through a private network rather than over public internet. Crypto market participants will benefit from enhanced speeds (improvements up to 20-30ms round-trip latency) and resiliency for infrastructure and data.

With the new point-of-presence, the company has created a global environment that connects major crypto exchanges across multiple geographies: America (Gemini, CME, ICE’s Bakkt, Coinbase, Kraken, Bittrex), Europe (BitMEX, Deribit, LMAX, Bequant, Bitstamp, Bitfinex) and Asia (Binance, Huobi, FTX, OKEx, Bybit). The interest in crypto trading among institutional investors involved has been growing and they demand millisecond accuracy and 99.9% network uptime to achieve the best trading performance.

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said:

All of our cryptocurrency clients previously relied on public internet. They come to Avelacom because we were one of the first tech companies, in 2018, to work out institutional-grade solutions for accessing crypto markets. We offered both Direct Market Access (DMA) services and low latency connectivity to public clouds to ensure that clients’ infrastructure is physically closest to crypto exchanges’ matching engines. As the cryptocurrency market develops and gets more mature and competitive, we will see new infrastructure projects in 2021. We therefore expect to see a greater number of hedge funds and trading firms that will opt for private and resilient network solutions such as those provided by Avelacom, to support their trading strategies.

All of Avelacom’s crypto trading clients need access to multiple exchanges (2-15) using low latency connectivity services. In 2020 the company’s client base has increased almost threefold, driven in part by a large uptick in cryptocurrency traders looking for a robust and reliable low latency environment for the execution of arbitrage opportunities arising from market inefficiency and volatility.

