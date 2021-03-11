Avelacom to provide low latency connectivity to the London Metal Exchange

Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, has revealed it has become a connectivity provider for the LME, supporting LME members to use cross-market trading strategies more efficiently.

Avelacom’s global coverage includes most developed market exchanges, such as CME, with a focus on emerging markets, including exchanges in mainland China and India.

Those commodity and derivatives exchanges have correlated products with opportunities for commodities arbitrage, making improved connectivity a key differentiator.