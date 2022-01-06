BitMEX teams up with Tokeny to launch BMEX

Crypto exchange BitMEX revealed its partnership with leading tokenisation service provider Tokeny to help launch its anticipated BMEX token.

Tokeny’s technical expertise during the token’s development phase in 2021 helped the BitMEX team to ensure the smooth rollout of the token’s launch phase, set to be in early 2022.

BMEX is an ERC-20 token. Its maximum supply is 450 million with much of it meant as a reward for new and existing BitMEX users. BMEX will be used as incentive for participation within the growing BitMEX ecosystem. Token holders will be given trading discounts, enhanced yield on EARN products, early access to new products, etc.