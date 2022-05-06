BitMEX co-founders to pay $30 million fine

The US court has imposed a $30 million civil monetary penalty on BitMEX co-founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reed, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has announced.

Each of the co-founders of the crypto derivatives trading platform is required to pay a $10 million fine.

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, said:

As digital asset markets grow globally, the Commission continues to actively use its existing enforcement authority in the digital asset commodity space to protect customers and ensure these emerging markets are free from fraud and manipulation. This is another example of the Commission taking decisive action where appropriate to ensure that digital asset derivatives trading platforms comply with the Commodity Exchange Act and Commission regulations.

The CFTC filed a complaint on 1 October 2020 against the BitMEX trading platform and its co-founders for operating the business from the US without any license.