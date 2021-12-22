BitMex announced native crypto coin BMEX

You can earn BMEX Tokens whether you’re an existing or new user. We will be airdropping crypto tokens (BMEX) in your BitMEX.com wallets by 1 February 2022.

BitMEX will release a new native crypto token call BMEX. The new token will be available for trading for new and existing users on 1 February next year.

BitMEX users can earn BMEX based on trading volumes at the exchange and the generated fees.

The company detailed that there will be a maximum supply of 450 million BMEX tokens. They will be vested over a period of 5 years.

