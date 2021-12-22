BitMex announced native crypto coin BMEX

Steffy Bogdanova
December 22, 2021 9:40 am

BitMEX will release a new native crypto token call BMEX. The new token will be available for trading for new and existing users on 1 February next year.

The exchange announced:

You can earn BMEX Tokens whether you’re an existing or new user. We will be airdropping crypto tokens (BMEX) in your BitMEX.com wallets by 1 February 2022.

BitMEX users can earn BMEX based on trading volumes at the exchange and the generated fees.

The company detailed that there will be a maximum supply of 450 million BMEX tokens. They will be vested over a period of 5 years.

BitMEX explained:

The large majority of BMEX will be spent to reward users and grow the BitMEX ecosystem. An allocation of 20% is reserved for BitMEX employees and another 25% for our long-term commitment to the token and ecosystem.

 

LeapRate Analyst

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: