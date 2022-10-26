BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner resigns, CFO Stephan Lutz appointed interim CEO

BitMEX has appointed its chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as interim chief executive officer. the executive move comes as Alexander Hoeptner steps down from his position after less then two years at the helm of the exchange.
Lutz will also continue to serve as CFO of the company.
He said in an email to the Block:
Stephan Lutz Source: LinkedIn
Together with the rest of the management team and our talented staff members, I will make sure that BitMEX continues to deliver great, innovative crypto trading products and a secure and stable trading environment for our clients.
BitMEX has not revealed the reasons behind the Hoeptner’s departure, only noting that it takes “immediate effect”. Hoeptner joined the exchange in January 2021, replacing Vivien Khoo as interim CEO. He became full-time CEO following co-founder Arthur Hayes stepping down after criminal charges were brought against him.
