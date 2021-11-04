BitMEX hires Michele Bertacco as Chief Marketing Officer

BitMEX has revealed the appointment of Michele Bertacco as Chief Marketing Officer. He will report directly to the company’s CEO Alexander Höptner.
Bertacco is set to lead the development and expansion of the company’s marketing and communication team.
A global marketeer, Bertacco previously served as Brand Director EMEA and Russia for Haier, helping the brand to reinvent itself and successfully reach a premium position in the region.
His previously worked for a range of successful start-ups and established top brands which gave him extensive experience in marketing, communications, and brand development with a solid financial background.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
At BitMEX Bertacco will lead the company’s marketing function, which includes customer acquisition, brand and communication, user experience, and customer engagement spheres.
BitMEX highlighted in the announcement that Bertacco is extremely well-suited to manage the company’s principal partnership with AC Milan as he has in previous experiences, partnering with it and other legendary clubs in Europe.
Michele Bertacco commented:
Crypto is about innovation and inclusivity – this is why an iconic brand like BitMEX is a special opportunity to lend my support. As our product offering dramatically expands – especially for retail users – in the short term, our talented team will adopt an approach that will make BitMEX a preferred choice amongst crypto traders.
Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said:
This is a time of incredible growth and evolution for BitMEX, and we are expanding a marketing team that is built to compete and win in the ever-changing crypto market. Marketing success in our industry requires creativity, bravery, and authenticity in equal measures and we’re delighted to have found an inspiring and experienced leader in Michele who will help us do all these things as we connect with and grow our user.