BitMEX hires Michele Bertacco as Chief Marketing Officer

BitMEX has revealed the appointment of Michele Bertacco as Chief Marketing Officer. He will report directly to the company’s CEO Alexander Höptner.

Bertacco is set to lead the development and expansion of the company’s marketing and communication team.

A global marketeer, Bertacco previously served as Brand Director EMEA and Russia for Haier, helping the brand to reinvent itself and successfully reach a premium position in the region.

His previously worked for a range of successful start-ups and established top brands which gave him extensive experience in marketing, communications, and brand development with a solid financial background.